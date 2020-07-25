Murphy (foot) doesn't have a timetable for a return to action, but manager Scott Servais noted Friday the backstop doesn't have to wear a boot, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Servais added that despite suffering from what is officially a fractured left foot, Murphy is only feeling discomfort when getting down in a catcher's squat and putting added pressure on his instep. While it's modestly good news Murphy doesn't appear to be in an overwhelming amount of discomfort, it still could still certainly be some time before the fracture heals completely.