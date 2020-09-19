Murphy (foot) was recently shut down in his recovery process and sent home by the Mariners, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Murphy fractured his left foot during summer camp and was never able to make it back to game action during the shortened 2020 season. Although the 29-year-old was shut down for the remainder of this season, he could certainly be ready for the 2021 campaign as he should compete for playing time behind the plate.