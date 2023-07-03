Murphy went 2-for-2 with a solo home run and two walks in a win over the White Sox on Sunday.

Murphy continued to reward manager Scott Servais for affording him one of his occasional starts, slugging his fifth homer of the season in the sixth inning and serving as a thorn in the side of Rays pitching throughout the afternoon. The 32-year-old has pushed his season slash line to a stellar .281/.337/.551 across 98 plate appearances, with the latter figure largely the byproduct of Murphy lacing 14 of his 25 hits for extra bases. Murphy has notably drawn starts in three of his last four games -- the first time that's happened all season -- and the combination of his hot bat and ability to fill in at both designated hitter and catcher could afford him similarly frequent playing time moving forward.