Murphy drew the start behind the dish in Saturday's win over the Red Sox and went 1-for-2 with two walks.

Murphy arrived via trade from the Giants on Friday, and he was already in the starting lineup with southpaw Eduardo Rodriguez on the mound for the Red Sox. Murphy is expected to platoon with Omar Narvaez behind the dish moving forward, logging starts against any left-handers in addition to potentially seeing an occasional opportunity versus right-handed pitching as well.