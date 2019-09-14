Murphy went 2-for-4 with a walk and a run in a loss to the White Sox on Friday.

Murphy's breakout season at the plate looks like it's on its way to wrapping up in strong fashion, as the backstop now has a trio of multi-hit efforts over the eight games he's suited up for in September. Murphy's career-best .280 average and impressive .555 slugging percentage are largely comprised of his career-high 30 extra-base hits (12 doubles, one triple, 17 home runs), numbers he's generated in his first major-league campaign with more than 100 plate appearances.