Mariners' Tom Murphy: On bench again Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Murphy will sit Saturday against San Francisco.
Murphy started behind the plate on Opening Day but has since gone on to sit twice in a row. Luis Torrens will make his second straight start in his absence.
