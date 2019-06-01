Murphy went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and two runs scored in Friday's 4-3 win over the Angels.

The backup catcher scored on a Dylan Moore single in the third inning, and then went yard in the fifth inning to extend the Mariners' lead to 3-0 at the time. In 20 games, Murphy is hitting .302 with three homers and four doubles across 63 at-bats, although Omar Narvaez continues to have a strong hold on the starting catcher job in Seattle.