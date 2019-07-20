Murphy went 2-for-4 with an RBI single, a double and a run in a win over the Angels on Friday.

Murphy's solid offensive season continued in Friday's win, with his multi-hit effort pushing his average in July to .316 (6-for-19). The veteran backstop has continued to display his penchant for timely hitting during the current month as well, as he now has four RBI over his last five games while boasting a .908 OPS over 56 plate appearances with men on base this season.