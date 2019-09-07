Murphy went 1-for-3 with a two-run single in a loss to the Astros on Friday.

Murphy opened the scoring on the night fwith his first-inning single that brought home both Austin Nola and Mallex Smith. The 28-year-old catcher is up to 38 RBI on the season, which adds to a slew of career-best figures that also includes 12 doubles and 17 home runs across 238 plate appearances.