Murphy went 2-for-4 with a two-run double in a win over the Diamondbacks on Friday.

Murphy capped off the Mariners' big four-run first inning with his timely two-bagger that plated Teoscar Hernandez and Cal Raleigh. The veteran seems to do nothing but produce whenever he's given an opportunity, and he's now hitting .304 with three doubles, two home runs, four RBI, a hit-by-pitch and five runs in the seven games he's played since the All-Star break.