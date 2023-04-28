Murphy, who played for the first time since last Friday in Thursday's loss to the Phillies and went 2-for-3 with a double, has logged only 29 plate appearances and appeared in nine of the Mariners' 25 games.

The veteran is healthy after appearing in just 14 games in 2022 due to a shoulder injury, but he's seen Cal Raleigh draw 20 overall, with 19 of those behind the dish. That's left Murphy with sparse opportunities to see the field, and his timing at the plate unsurprisingly seems to be suffering. Even factoring in his first multi-hit effort of the season Thursday, Murphy is slashing just .138/.138/.207.