Murphy went 1-for-1 with a double and a walk in Tuesday's loss to the Yankees before being ejected for arguing a strike call in the sixth inning.

The veteran backstop was upset about a check-swing that was called a strike and was tossed for yelling at the first base umpire. Murphy has logged 66 plate appearances across 21 games while ceding the bulk of playing time behind the dish to Cal Raleigh, and Tuesday marked the third time in his last four starts that he'd reached safely.