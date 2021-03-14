Murphy was scratched from Sunday's spring game against the Brewers, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
No injury has been announced, so it's unclear if it's just a late lineup change of if the 29-year-old is dealing with some sort of issue. Luis Torrens will start in his place and will benefit should Murphy be forced to miss any real time.
