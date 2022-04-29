site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mariners' Tom Murphy: Remains on bench
By
RotoWire Staff
Apr 29, 2022
at
4:09 pm ET

1 min read
Murphy will sit Friday against the Marlins.
Murphy seemed like he could be in line for a larger share of catching duties after Cal Raleigh was optioned Thursday. That hasn't been the case thus far, however, as it's been Luis Torrens who's gotten the start in two straight games.
