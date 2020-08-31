Mariners manager Scott Servais said Monday that Murphy (foot) has yet to resume baseball activities, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Though the Mariners dealt backstop Austin Nola to San Diego on Sunday, the move didn't foreshadow an impending return for Murphy, who appeared positioned to open the season as Seattle's top catcher before fracturing his left foot during summer camp. While his placement on the 45-day injured list makes him eligible to return in the first week of September, Murphy doesn't appear close to being ready for game action. Unless Murphy makes demonstrable progress in his recovery in the next week or two, he looks to be at risk of missing the entire season.