Murphy (forearm) is back in the Mariners' lineup for Thursday's Cactus League tilt versus the Reds, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports.
Murphy has had some left forearm tightness this week but is ready to go now. He's in line to serve as Cal Raleigh's backup this season.
