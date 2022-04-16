Murphy went 1-for-2 with two walks and three runs in a win over the Astros on Friday.

The hot-hitting catcher pushed his average and on-base percentage to .500 and .636, respectively, with his highly active day at the plate and on the basepaths. The sample size of 11 plate appearances on the season for Murphy is miniscule, but it's nevertheless encouraging to see the veteran backstop hit safely in each of his first three games after producing a disappointing .202/.304/.350 slash line across 97 games a season ago.