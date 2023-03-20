site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mariners-tom-murphy-scratched-from-lineup-monday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Mariners' Tom Murphy: Scratched from lineup Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Murphy was a late scratch from the Mariners' Cactus League lineup against the Brewers, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports.
There's no word yet on the reasoning for the move. Brian O'Keefe will assume Murphy's spot behind the plate Monday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Scott White
• 15 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 5 min read