Murphy (foot) was transferred to the 45-day injured list Tuesday.
The 29-year-old recently had a setback while recovering from the borken bone in his left foot and won't be eligible to be activated until Sept. 4, according to Greg Johns of MLB.com. Austin Nola should continue handling primary catching duties for the Mariners.
