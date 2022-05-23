Murphy will refrain from participation in baseball activities for 10 days due to a lack of responsiveness from his injured left shoulder, Craig Forde of MLB.com reports. "He's not ready to go," manager Scott Servais said. "As much as he's tried to push it and as hard as he's worked, it just hasn't picked up the momentum it's needed to."

The veteran backstop therefore looks likely to be sidelined until early-to-mid-June at the earliest. Murphy had been enjoying a fruitful start to the season that included a .303 average, .894 OPS and a 19.5 percent walk rate, but he'll now likely need a multi-game rehab assignment before he's deemed ready for activation.