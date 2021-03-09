Murphy, who missed all of 2020 due to a foot injury, is 1-for-11 with a walk and four strikeouts across his first five Cactus League games.

The veteran backstop understandably has some rust to shed after last seeing seeing game action during the early stages of last year's summer camp. Murphy is projected to fill the slightly longer side of a platoon behind the dish alongside Luis Torrens, with the former initially expected to log a bit more than half the playing time at catcher.