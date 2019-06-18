Mariners' Tom Murphy: Slugs eighth homer
Murphy went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and two runs in the Mariners' 6-4 loss to the Royals on Monday.
It was the eighth long ball of the season for Murphy, who continues to hit well while sharing catching duties with Omar Narvaez. He's now slashing .300/.319/.611 through 90 at-bats, which would ordinarily make a case he deserves the majority of the starts at the position. However, Narvaez is also having a solid season at the dish, so the two figure to continue to share starts for the time being.
