Murphy went 2-for-4 with a double, a two-run home run and a stolen base in Sunday's win over Toronto.

Murphy launched a two-run home run in the fourth inning, handing his team a four-run lead. He'll end his week on a high note, as he's now homered three times in the last two days. Murphy will also head into Monday's series opener in Tampa Bay with a six-game hitting streak.

