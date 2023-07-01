Murphy went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run and a walk in a loss to the Rays on Friday.

The veteran got the start at designated hitter and once again thrived versus a lefty, taking what turned out to be a less-than-100-percent Shane McClanahan deep in the second inning with Teoscar Hernandez aboard. Murphy is shaking off the fact he sees sporadic playing time by still swinging a productive bat, as he's now hitting .409 (9-for-22) with two doubles, three homers, seven RBI, a walk and four runs across his last six starts dating back to June 10.