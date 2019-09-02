Murphy went 2-for-6 with a solo home run in Sunday's 11-3 win over the Rangers.

Thanks in part to a surge in matchups versus left-handed pitching, Murphy cracked the lineup for the seventh time in eight games, with five turns coming at catcher. Though the Mariners will oppose a right-hander (Kyle Hendricks) in Monday's series opener with the Cubs, Murphy will stick in starting nine at catcher over the lefty-hitting Omar Narvaez, who is dealing with back spasms. The 58-80 Mariners have little incentive to rush Narvaez back, so Murphy could be in store for a decent amount of playing time during the team's six-game week.

