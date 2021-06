Murphy went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, walk and two strikeouts in a 12-6 loss to Oakland on Tuesday.

Murphy was having a pedestrian day until his eighth inning blast off Jake Diekman brought Seattle to within four runs of Oakland's lead. The backstop has been a boom-or-bust hitter this season with a .170/.229/.390 slash line but four doubles and six home runs on only 17 hits.