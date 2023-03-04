Murphy went 3-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's Cactus League win over the Diamondbacks.

Murphy is reacclimating after seeing his 2022 season end in June due to shoulder surgery, and Friday's breakout performance against the Diamondbacks might be considered his official welcome back party after a quiet first three games at the plate. Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports Mariners starting pitcher Marco Gonzales, who had Murphy as his battery mate for the first time since last season Friday, is especially excited about getting back what he considers a valuable resource. "He's just an energy source in our dugout," said Gonzales. "He's able to kind of pull the mask down and be really serious, too, which is good. So he knows what I need to do to be successful. And I think even sometimes better than I myself do, and so to have that voice out there is just priceless for me."