Murphy (shoulder) has suffered a setback in his recovery process, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
The Mariners were hopeful that Murphy would be able to return from the injured list during the team's weekend series in Boston since the backstop recently took swings in the batting cage and caught a bullpen session. However, he won't be back in action this weekend following his setback. It's not yet clear whether Murphy will be in the mix to be activated once the Mariners return home early next week.