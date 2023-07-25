Murphy went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in an extra-inning loss to the Twins on Monday.

The game was scoreless through four frames before Murphy put the Mariners on the board with a 421-foot solo shot to center field in the fifth. It was his seventh homer of the season, six of which have come over his past 14 contests. Murphy has been red-hot over that span, batting .372 (16-for-43) with nine extra-base hits. While he's still behind Cal Raleigh on the depth chart, the productive stretch has earned Murphy more playing time.