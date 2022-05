Murphy is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Astros.

Murphy started in three of the past four games, but he went 0-for-7 with five strikeouts and two walks over that stretch to drop his season average to .323. He should see a slight uptick in opportunities following the recent demotion of Cal Raleigh to Triple-A Tacoma, but Luis Torrens looks like Option 1A behind the plate for the Mariners at this time.