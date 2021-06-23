site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mariners' Tom Murphy: Takes seat Wednesday
Murphy isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Rockies.
Murphy went 1-for-3 with a run and a strikeout Tuesday, but he continues to alternate starts behind the plate. Luis Torrens will start at catcher and bat sixth.
