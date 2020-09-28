Murphy (foot) is expected back at full health next season and should operate in a timsehare with Luis Torrens (back) behind the dish, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Murphy was shut down for good in mid-September after it become evident he would not be able to return from the broken bone he suffered in his left foot during summer camp. The veteran backstop should be back to full health by the time spring training rolls around, but he isn't likely to be ticketed for the high-volume role he was projected to fill in 2020; Torrens, acquired from the Padres at the trade deadline, performed well in a limited sample with the Mariners and figures to see a solid share of playing time in his own right next season.