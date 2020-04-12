Mariners' Tom Murphy: Working out at home
Murphy, one of the team's most diligent players with respect to fitness and this season's projected starting catcher, continues to work out in a variety of ways at home in West Monroe, New York while spring training is suspended, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
The 29-year-old backstop headed home to the Empire State after the Mariners closed down their Peoria, Arizona spring training facility and continues to work out with the help of a weight room in his basement and outdoor regimens on his expansive property. Murphy did struggle at the plate during Cactus League play -- he hit just .176 (3-for-17) across nine exhibitions -- but he has the full confidence of manager Scott Servais due to his work ethic and the .273/.324/.535 line he generated during his 2019 debut campaign in Seattle. "I think everybody understands who Murph is," Servais said this spring. "Murph's about business, about bringing 100% effort every day. He does all the things you love your catcher to do, because right or wrong everybody is always looking at the catcher. He knows that and welcomes that."
