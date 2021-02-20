Murphy, who missed all of the 2020 season with a broken bone in his foot, is fully recovered but will have his workload closely monitored in spring training, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

The veteran backstop was a pleasant surprise for the Mariners back in 2019, putting up career bests in doubles (12), home runs (18), RBI (40), walks (19) and runs (32) while slashing .273/.324/.535 across 281 plate appearances. There were consequently high hopes for Murphy heading into 2020, but a fracture suffered from fouling the ball off his foot multiple times during summer camp last year led to the lost season. Luis Torrens (back), acquired from the Padres at last year's trade deadline, impressed over his brief time with the Mariners and is expected to also receive a solid amount of playing time behind the dish in the coming campaign.