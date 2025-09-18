Ramirez went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and an additional RBI in Wednesday's 8-4 win against the Rockies.

Ramirez's first RBI came on a sacrifice fly that snapped a 3-3 tie in the sixth inning. Two frames later, he provided a pair of insurance runs with a two-run blast to left-center field. Ramirez extended his hitting streak to eight games with the homer, and he's batting an even .300 (9-for-30) with two long balls and six RBI during that stretch. He's been a valuable contributor at the catcher position for fantasy managers, posting a .231/.289/.420 slash line with 21 home runs, 29 doubles, 67 runs, 66 RBI and 12 stolen bases over 126 games.