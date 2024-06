The Cubs traded Sanchez to the Marlins on Wednesday in exchange for cash considerations.

Sanchez has spent the entire season with Triple-A Iowa, slashing .240/.338/.388 with 21 RBI across 148 plate appearances. Given the awful seasons Nick Fortes and Christian Bethancourt have both had in the majors, it's possible Sanchez gets his first look in the big leagues since 2021 if he continues at his current pace.