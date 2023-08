Nardi (triceps) was activated Tuesday from the 15-day injured list, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Nardi will return to the Marlins' bullpen Tuesday night against the Phillies after missing three weeks with left triceps inflammation. The 24-year-old southpaw has registered a steady 3.19 ERA and 48:11 K:BB through 36.2 major-league innings this season.