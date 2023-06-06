Nardi struck out two in 1.1 perfect innings of relief Monday to record his fourth hold of the season in a win over the Royals.

The 24-year-old southpaw is quietly having a breakout campaign in the Miami bullpen. Nardi hasn't given up an earned run since the beginning of May, a stretch that features an 18:4 K:BB through 14.2 innings. All four of his holds have come in his last 10 appearances, but his climb toward higher-leverage work has also coincided with an injured list stint for A.J. Puk (elbow). With Tanner Scott and Steven Okert also ahead of Nardi on the depth chart from the left side, it could be tough for him to maintain any fantasy value. That could also make him an intriguing trade chip later in the summer, however.