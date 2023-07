Nardi (triceps) struck out two over a perfect inning of relief in his first rehab appearance Tuesday with Triple-A Jacksonville.

Nardi has been on the shelf since July 4 with left triceps inflammation and could require another appearance or two in the minors before the Marlins are willing to bring him back from the 15-day injured list. Prior to being deactivated, Nardi compiled a 3.19 ERA and 1.12 WHIP in 36.2 innings while picking up two saves and seven holds.