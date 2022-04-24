Bender didn't enter for Saturday's save opportunity due to hip soreness, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
The injury apparently cropped up during his last outing Wednesday against St. Louis, when he took the loss after giving up two runs on a hit with a strikeout and a walk over one inning. Bender is apparently feeling better, but the Marlins will remain cautious with his return. Tanner Scott picked up the save Saturday, as Miami's closing situation remains wide open with Dylan Floro (shoulder) still on the injured list. Bender has struggled early in the campaign and has an 8.31 ERA over 4.1 frames while converting two of three save chances.
More News
-
Marlins' Anthony Bender: Stuck with loss Wednesday•
-
Marlins' Anthony Bender: Records second save•
-
Marlins' Anthony Bender: Stuck with loss Tuesday•
-
Marlins' Anthony Bender: Picks up first save•
-
Marlins' Anthony Bender: Blows first save chance•
-
Marlins' Anthony Bender: To get first shot at saves•