Bender struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Saturday to record his third save of the season in a 3-1 win over the Royals.

Marlins manager Clayton McCullough continues to mix and match his high-leverage options, as none of them have really stepped up to seize the closing job. Calvin Faucher blew a save chance in the ninth inning Friday, while Ronny Henriquez worked the eighth inning both Friday and Saturday, leaving the ninth to Bender in the latter contest. Two of Bender's saves on the season have come since July 7, and he's riding an 11-appearance shutout streak in which he's posted a 0.62 WHIP and 10:4 K:BB over 11.1 innings with two wins and five holds. That impressive stretch could earn him more save chances, but it could also make him a prime candidate to get moved at the trade deadline.