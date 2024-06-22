Bender (2-2) picked up the win Friday over the Mariners, working a perfect 10th inning without a walk or a strikeout.

The right-hander sat down the bottom of Seattle's order on 14 pitches (eight strikes), then got rewarded when Tim Anderson walked it off with an RBI single in the bottom of the frame. Over his last 12 appearances, Bender has delivered a 2.00 ERA, 0.78 WHIP and three holds in addition to Friday's win, and he remains part of the high-leverage mix for Miami.