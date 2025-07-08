Bender recorded one out to pick up the save in Monday's 5-1 win at Cincinnati.

After Miami reliever Lake Bachar, who collected a save Saturday against Milwaukee, failed to collect a three-inning save this time out by finishing the ninth inning, Bender entered with two outs and two runners on to wrap things up. The 30-year-old required only three pitches to fan Reds outfielder Austin Hays and notch his second save of the season. The Marlins bullpen has been difficult to navigate, with seven different relievers tallying saves so far, led by Calvin Faucher (eight) and Ronny Henriquez (five). Henriquez remains the favorite to garner future chances based on his recent usage, but Bender, with his 2.11 ERA in 38.1 innings, could enter the mix as well.