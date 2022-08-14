site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Anthony Bender: Lands on injured list
Bender was placed on the injured list Sunday with a right elbow strain, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
The extent of the injury that forced Bender from the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against Atlanta is uncertain, but he will be out at least a couple weeks.
