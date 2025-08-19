The Marlins placed Bender on the 15-day injured list Tuesday, retroactive to Aug. 18, due to a right tibial stress reaction.

The right-hander made his last appearance Sunday in Boston and fired a scoreless inning to pick up a save, but he'll now be unavailable for at least the next couple weeks. Calvin Faucher, Ronny Henriquez and Lake Bachar should continue to split closing duties for Miami while Bender is sidelined.