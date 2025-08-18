Bender picked up the save Sunday against the Red Sox, allowing one hit and one walk across a scoreless ninth inning. He struck out one.

Bender took the mound for Sunday's ninth-inning work as the Marlins continue to take a closer-by-committee approach. Lake Bachar, Calvin Faucher and Ronny Henriquez have also seen save chances since the All-Star break. While there hasn't been any specific trend in which reliever receives a save opportunity, Bender's bullpen-leading 2.16 ERA in 50 innings pitched this season could afford him more ninth-inning looks down the stretch of the regular season.