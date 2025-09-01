Marlins' Anthony Bender: Shifts to 60-day IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Marlins transferred Bender (tibia) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Monday.
Bender had already been ruled out for the season after being diagnosed Aug. 19 with a right tibial stress reaction, so his move to the 60-day IL merely opens up a spot on the 40-man roster for one of the Marlins' three September call-ups. Before getting shut down with the injury, Bender appeared in 51 games out of the Miami bullpen and logged a 2.16 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 42:21 K:BB while collecting three wins, four saves and 19 holds in 50 innings.
