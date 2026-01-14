The Yankees traded Jones, Dillon Lewis, Dylan Jasso and Juan Matheus to the Marlins on Tuesday in exchange for Ryan Weathers, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.

Jones finished 2025 with a .245/.359/.395 slash line while tallying 11 homers, 69 RBI, 89 runs scored and an eye-popping 51 steals across 124 games between High-A and Double-A. Now with the Marlins, the 23-year-old outfielder is likely to reach Triple-A Jacksonville at some point in 2026.