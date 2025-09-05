Jones is slashing .244/.359/.423 with seven home runs, 18 steals, a 15.3 percent walk rate and a 21.4 percent strikeout rate in 71 games for Double-A Somerset.

The lefty-hitting Jones has a chance to be a plus defender in center field, which puts less pressure on his bat. Still, it's been a strong first showing at Double-A for the 23-year-old, as he has been 30 percent better than league average while showing off his plus speed on the bases. The 2024 12th rounder should spend most or all of next season at Triple-A, as he is not on the 40-man roster.