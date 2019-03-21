Anderson went 2-for-2 with two walks, a triple, a run scored and two RBI in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals.

Hitting second in the order between veteran bats Curtis Granderson and Neil Walker in what could easily be the Marlins' Opening Day lineup, Anderson pushed his spring slash line up to .400/.500/.725 through 48 plate appearances with an impressive 7:6 BB:K. The 25-year-old is coming off a surprisingly productive rookie season, and while he was never considered a top prospect coming up through Miami's system, the third baseman seems poised to deliver another solid campaign.